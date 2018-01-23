Mr Azibaola Roberts and his wife Stella, have told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that they have no case to answer over an alleged 40 million dollars fraud.Roberts is a cousin to former President, Goodluck Jonathan.Roberts and his wife are standing trial on a nine-count charge of fraud, arising from the money received from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, for a contract they did not execute.At the resumed trial on Tuesday, the defendants told the court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the prosecuting agency, had failed to establish a prima-facie case against them.Mr Chris Uche (SAN), their counsel, said that the anti-graft agency had failed to establish a link between his clients and the alleged $40 million contract scam.Uche made an application to the court for a date to enable him file a no-case-submission on behalf of his clients.He made the application after the prosecution had closed its case having called 10 witnesses to testify in the matter.However, Counsel to the EFCC, Mr Francis Jibo, insisted that the defendants have a case to answer, adding that the agency has made out a case that would require the defendants to open their defence.Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, adjourned the matter until March 29 to enable the defendants enter a no-case-submission. (NAN)