Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the 2018 Golden Globe awards addressed the present most important topic in Hollywood and was delivered with a conviction that resonated with everyone.

It was epic, riveting and inspiring, hence the buzz around it.





Winfrey touched on sexual harassment in Hollywood, press freedom and women’s rights as she became the first black woman to win the Cecil B. de Mille Award.





To underscore the significance of her lifetime achievement award, she made references to Sidney Poitier and Rosa Parks, influential African-American figures.





Watch the full speech below.