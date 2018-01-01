The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to walk the talk in his 2018 New Year address to the nation, saying the address sets records straight.The Spokesman for the House, Mr Tunde Braimoh, made the appeal while reacting to the President’s address on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.Braimoh, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Publicity, described the President’s address as thoughtful, insightful, intuitive and an unequivocal manifestation of a determination to succeed.“I can only encourage Mr President to walk his talk by repelling any act or conduct calculated at sacrificing the cohesion, security and well being of the citizenry at the altar of the avaricious covetousness of a few.“The President’s reportage on the giant strides made by his administration in the transportation, power and works sectors especially railway, roads and electricity are heartwarming and portend harbingers of hope for Nigerians.“These are lofty indicators of happier, rosier times to come in the near future,” Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency II in the Assembly, said.While commending the president for putting the records straight on fuel scarcity, the lawmaker urged him to expedite action at alleviating the suffering of the masses.