The National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday constituted a 10-man working committee to address killings by herdsmen in the country.This was disclosed by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting.He was with Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, at the briefing.According to Ganduje, the committee which is headed by Osinbajo, has the governors of Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Edo, Plateau, Oyo and Ebonyi States as members.He said the committee would collaborate with the Federal Government in addressing the killings and violence in many parts of the country.He also said that the committee will work to ensure that all the perpetrators of violence are brought to book.Umahi said that the Council approved the resolution of the 59th National Council on Health that at least between 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent of the monthly allocation to states be earmarked for financing the implementation of the HIV/AIDS sustainability roadmap.This, he said, followed a presentation the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole and Director General of NECA, Olusegun Oshinowo, which urged the Council to consider an update for increase in domestic funding of treatment of persons living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.