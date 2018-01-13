Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonatham has reacted to the discharge of president Muhammadu Buhari’s son,Yusuf from the hospital.





Buhari on Friday thanked Nigerians for their prayers and support after the release of their only son, Yusuf from Cedarcrest hospital, Abuja.





Omokri, however, urged Buhari to reciprocate love and prayer shown to his son to the people of Benue by paying them a visit.





He said, “I celebrate with the first family as their son, Yusuf is discharged from hospital. I urge the First Family, particularly President Buhari, to reciprocate Nigerians love to him during his sons trying time by visiting Benue to comfort those whose sons were killed by Fulani herdsmen





“President Buhari, remember how heartbroken you were when you saw your son, Yusuf, in a terrible condition at the hospital. Imagine how broken hearted the fathers and mothers of Benue were to see their sons butchered by Fulani herdsmen. Please Mr. President, stop herdsmen killings.”