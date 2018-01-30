There was a bit of commotion in Oshodi Lagos after a Naval officer allegedly slapped a pregnant woman, sending her crashing to the floor.

In the video circulating online, the woman is seen lying on the floor as the Naval officer stands beside her looking confused as young men surrounded him and confronted him for slapping her.





One of the men eventually helped the pregnant woman sit up. The officer was almost attacked by the crowd but for his uniform.





Watch video below:



