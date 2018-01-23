The police on Tuesday prevented members of the ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ group from marching to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.They also reportedly arrested 10 BBOG members, including the arrowhead of the group, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.It was learnt that the BBOG members had gathered at the Unity Fountain, Maitama, and were about marching to the seat of power when armed policemen cordoned off the road and stopped the exercise.The incident led to a brief altercation between the policemen and the BBOG campaigners.The Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police later held a meeting to pacify the protesters.The police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, however denied that the campaigners were arrested, noting that they were simply invited to a meeting with the CP.