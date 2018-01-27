After taunting his supposed opponents with the viral ‘Ajekun Iya’ in 2017, Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has released another video where he is seen singing and dancing.





But this time, the subject of his mockery is Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor. Bello and Melaye are far from best of friends and have traded series a of accusations in recent times.





In the video posted on Instagram, Melaye said he had a dream where he saw Bello in a “specially decorated prison uniform”.





He said in part: “I’m here to actually talk about his excellency, the governor of Kogi state, who threatened that many members of the national assembly will not return in 2019.







“I begin to ask myself why will any intellectually mobile character sound and speak like that. Even if one is to talk like that, not a man that has committed electoral fraud, who is awaiting trial and obviously will soon go to prison.





“I had a dream recently where I saw Yahaya Bello’s prison uniform specially decorated with a wonderful embroidery. So I will be shocked that Yahaya is threatening people not to come back.”





At this point, he stood up from his chair and delved into his latest taunt-song, while dancing at the same time.





In the video, Melaye sings in Yoruba language: Kilo tun ku ti o so Yahaya, kilo tun ku ti o so Yahaya, eni ti a be lori ton senu wuye, kilo tun ku ti o so, Yahaya.





The song translates as “what more can you say, Yahaya, after you have been roundly defeated?”



