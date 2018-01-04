Living Faith church AKA winners chapel in Ngong Road, Nairobi Kenya is currently on fire.
Video footage of the incident emerged online.
However,the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The church was founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.
Officials of Kenya Fire Service are said to have arrived the scene and are currently battling to put out the fire.
Details later…
