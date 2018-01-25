Publisher of Ovation magazine and one-time presidential candidate, Dele Momodu, has said that fighting Nigerian star-singer, David Adeleke, popularly as Davido, was bigger than combating the former military of Head of State, late Gen. Sanni Abacha.The Ovation boss made this known when he visited the celebrity housemates for a chat.According to him, getting involved in a fight with Davido was his biggest battle ever due to the musician’s popularity.He said, “Fighting with David was my biggest battle ever. It was bigger than fighting Abacha because of the blistering popularity of David; he is an extremely popular guy and it was very unfortunate, (the devil is a liar) because a baby was involved; very beautiful girl, Imade.“When it happened, I tried my best to avoid a collision with the family because I am very close to the family especially because of Senator Ademola Adeleke. We used to sleep in the same house when I was in exile in London. Whenever Sen. Ademola was around, he would call me and then pick me up to his house and I’ll sleep there and when I need to go back to my own house he would drop me.“So when the baby issue came, I didn’t know about it, if Sophie (Davido’s first Babymama) didn’t tell me she was pregnant, I wouldn’t have known, she was able to hide it perfectly from everyone.”The duo got into a fight sometime in December 2015, following the baby abduction ‘saga’ between Davido and Sophie Momodu, Dele’s niece.The matter spiralled into a war of words on social media between the two, after an alleged attempt by Davido to travel abroad with the baby without the mother.Momodu, however, reportedly stopped the ‘FIA’ crooner from taking the then seven-month-old girl out of the country without her mother.The ovation boss and the DMW boss recently ended their feud at the 10th edition of the annual Ovation Red Carol in Lagos.Watch video below: