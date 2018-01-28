Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith World Outreach, aka Winners has spoken against criticism of Nigerian Pastors flying and owning jets.Oyedepo while preaching in his church warned that speaking up against the church was a risk and attracted a curse.He said “I have been flying jet before you went to school, you were in Jss1.‎“We are not owing anybody, we have never taken loan from any bank, you better control your jealousy, sincerely.“Raising your mouth against church of Christ is a risk and a curse“Caution your mouth; the church is most value adding institution in Nigeria see how many universities churches are funding. Good management brought all this to place,” he said.WATCH VIDEO BELOW