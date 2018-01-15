The Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, yesterday rained curses on people who are reportedly sponsoring the various attacks being carried out in some parts of the country.

He said the prayer while reacting to the killings that have been recorded in some parts of the country. In his sermon, he prayed that the sponsors of those behind the killings suffer great losses up to their 7th generation. Watch a video of him praying below



