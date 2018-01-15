Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, has outlined a range of solutions for the chronic Nigerian problem, and unveils it in a video he tagged “The Nigeria of my dreams”.
The video, which was presented during his state of the nation address on sunday presents six Dubai-scaled megacities in Nigeria — one for every geopolitical zone of the country.
Bakare said the vision and plan for Nigeria was put together by himself and The Congress of Patriotic Professionals within the country, and will be implemented in his lifetime.
“With this approach, within ten years, from a near unitary structure comprising thirty-six states, these geo-economic zones can then evolve into six strong federating geopolitical zones and a Federal Capital Territory, roughly mirroring the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates,” Bakare said.
The fiery preacher, in his state of the nation address, revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari was warned about the Benue genocide, 18 months earlier, but he did nothing to preempt it.
He added that Nigeria does not need an election in 2019, but a renegotiation of its union.
With this plan, Bakare said “the North Central can optimise its mechanised agricultural potential and harness the Niger and the Benue not just for irrigation but also for hydroponic farming; it can become a centre of world class cattle ranching that will not just quell the menace of herdsmen attacks but also incubate allied opportunities such as meat, milk and leather processing and a range of fast moving consumer goods industries.”
“The North West can harness its vast arable land by deploying land-enhancing technologies for mechanised agriculture and cattle ranching, while also becoming Africa’s defence manufacturing hub.
“The North East will have the opportunity to redefine its identity from being a hotbed of Boko Haram to becoming a hub for cattle ranching as well as pharmaceutical and construction industries, harnessing its unique concentration of mineral resources such as clay, limestone and gypsum.
“The South West can revive the vision of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. The zone will not just resuscitate its vast industrial and agro-allied manufacturing potential; it can become a global centre for warehousing and distribution with its world-class sea and airports. Its intellectually aware cosmopolitan social class can become the catalysts of an African cultural renaissance that will facilitate the rise of new genres of creative and cultural industries. Meanwhile, within the zone, Lagos State can consolidate its position as the African hub of global finance.
“The South South zone, with its vast oil and gas resources, currently sustains the nation’s expenditure. Nigeria owes this region the urgent activation of the pragmatic approach to restructuring.
“The South East is home to a large population of vibrant entrepreneurs. In addition to potentially hosting a globally competitive agro-allied and energy industrial hub, it can, once again, break records in commerce and industry, and export to the world, innovation, enterprise, and an energetic human resource ready to convert opportunity anywhere in the world in the interests of our nation and continent.”
