The National legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem says Udom Emmanuel is on course to become the best governor in Nigeria.Enoidem stated this in a chat with journalists after a breakfast meeting of Stakeholders of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District with the governor at the governor's Lodge Uyo.Enoidem said the projects, ideas, passion and love of Udom Emmanuel for the people of Akwa Ibom is overwhelming and thanked Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio for the role he played to pave way for Udom to become an answered prayer to Akwa Ibom People.He recalled when Godwill Akpabio was asked what his greatest legacy would be after eight years as a governor and Akpabio said he wants to be remembered as the governor who produced the best governor in Nigeria."In the dying days of 2015, when a journalist asked Governor Akpabio what he will like to be remembered for after eight years as Governor of Akwa Ibom State. He said that he wants to be remembered as the Governor who produced the best Governor in Nigeria" He saidEnoidem said with what they have seen on ground, Udom Emmanuel is right and is on course to become the best Governor in the history of Nigeria after Godswill Akpabio."Today on the account of what the Governor has enumerated in the meeting a while ago, it is very obvious that he is on course. The Governor is meeting the target of becoming the best Governor in the history of Nigeria after Godswill Akpabio."Every event that has unfolded since May 29, 2015 has demonstrated the fact that it was a wise choice and it was in line with the prayers of Akwa Ibom people that after Godswill Akpabio we should be able to have another Governor who will be focused, sincere, dedicated to Akwa Ibom project like Udom Gabriel Emmanuel is doing presently.He commended Senator Godswill Akpabio for effective representation in the National Assembly and assured Akpabio that Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district will queue behind him to return him back to the senate come 2019."I want to thank the Senate Minority Leader for very eminent representation in the National Assembly. We want to tell him that come 2019, he will return to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to continue to represent us and the State." He added