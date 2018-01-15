A young woman was inconsolable after her wedding proposal was rejected by her boyfriend at Ikeja city mall, Lagos.
The video which shows the lady going down on one knee while being watched by shoppers has gone viral.
Despite the public nature of the act, the man declined her marriage proposal, after which he helped her get up, handed over the ring to her and left the vicinity.
Watch the video below;
