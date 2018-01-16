Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni has filed a suit at the family court stopping his son, King from featuring in her reality show.





Nigeria Today, reports that the Court has ordered that the TV Reality Show called “King Tonto” being produced by Linda Ikeji Media Limited and featuring King Andre cannot be released or aired.

Tonto and son





According to the news website Oladunni Churchill wants to protect his son's image and which he feels is being exploited for financial gains.





"Such reality show exposes the life and times of the 1st Applicant, who is a minor, at a time when he cannot make a decision for himself, this exposure is prejudicial to his growth and welfare of his son, the 1st Applicant" reads the court document.









Tonto Dikeh's rep when reached out to said, he couldn't reveal more about what is presently going on with the show.





"The truth is the issue has gone beyond what it is for now as it has now become a personal issue. I cannot tell you a yes or no but let's leave it as it is for now," he said.





Both Linda Ikeji and Oladunni Churchill were unavailable for comments.





Late 2017, the trailer from Tonto Dikeh's soon to be released reality T.V. show, "King Tonto" was dropped. In the teaser, Tonto Dikeh is seen with her son, carrying on with her routine life. The teaser makes it clear that the actress is all out to give her son the best life.





A major highlight of the reality show teaser, was when she revealed that she went under the knife to get a cosmetic surgery.





"My body is something I have been extremely ashamed of" she further said in the clip as we see her in the nude in an operating room. There are scenes of Tonto Dikeh going under the knife also.