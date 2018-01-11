Controversial CoolFM’s On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the recent Bloomberg‘s billionaires index that revealed that Facebook founder, and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Mark Zucckerberg has already made $4 Billion in the New Year, 2018.

The report has it that, “Major market indices are up 2% year-to-date, continuing the major stock gains of last year. Among those profiting from the continued stock surge is Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The 33-year-old has earned $4.16 billion since 2018 began, with company shares climbing more than 5%”.





Reacting, Freeze said, Zucckergerg does not pay tithe to any church, yet just ten days into 2018, he has already made $4billion.





According to him, a Pentecostal christian in Nigeria would have paid his first fruit to his pastor from the money.





Freeze on his Twitter account wrote: “If he were a Pentecostal Christian in Naija, this entire sum would be his first fruit! whoever his pastor is, would be catapulted straight to freaking Forbes!!!





“How come all those pastoral clowns who say tithe is a means to financial gain, haven’t taught their dumb followers how to make $4billion in 10 days, despite their ludicrous claims and their ridiculous astronomical doctrines?





“Mark doesn’t pay tithe to any church!





“While your pastors private jets are grounded at the airports for lack of funds, productive people are making billions when the year hasn’t even started yet.





“Only a dingbat will pay tithe to a church in 2018!.





“Jesus didn’t collect tithe, neither did our first pastors, his disciples!.









“Tithing is not a christian practice, rather an abolished Jewish law!.”