It was weeping and wailing on Tuesday as the remains of Deji Tinubu, Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Commerce and Industry was buried at the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.Tinubu slumped and died last Thursday while playing five-a-side football during the Retreat for State Executive Councils, permanent secretaries and other top government functionaries in Epe.Earlier in the day, a funeral service was held for him at the City of David, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Victoria Island.At the church service were Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos; Governor Ibikunle Amosun; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo; former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi; members of the State Executive Councils and several others.At the Vaults and Gardens where he was buried, well wishers, friends and others were in tears as the late sports icon was laid to rest.Speaking, Amosun eulogized the qualities of Tinubu and regretted that he died on his birthday.Also speaking, Dangote eulogized Tinubu for his sportsmanship, saying that he would surely be missed.