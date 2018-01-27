Henry Chukwuemeka, the Taxify driver who was accused of attempted rape and kidnap by Dorcas Fapson, has dragged the Nollywood actress to court.





Recall that yesterday we reported a story of how actress Shola Fapson alleged that a taxify driver, Henry Nnaemeka tried to rape/ kidnap her.



The driver came out to clear his name after Shola’s version of the incident went viral saying that the actress lied when she accused him of abducting and almost raping her.





Shola in trying to prove the driver wrong, released series of videos to prove her point. Well, it seems the drama is far from over as the accused driver has sued the actress for 5 million naira as compensation.

Henry is also demanding for an apology from Dorcas Fapson who he said defamed him with the publication which went viral.











Read the details of his suit against the actress and also listen to his own version of what played out between the both of them







