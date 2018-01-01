Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophets T B Joshua, has revealed what his members and followers should expect in 2018.

The prophet, while speaking during a Cross Over service held at the church’s headquarters in Ikotun area of Lagos, prophesied that every unfavourable situation in the year 2017 ended with the year.





He said, “On behalf of Prophet TB Joshua and the Emmanuel TV family worldwide, we wish you all a Happy New Year!!!





“Let the relationship between you and God in this New Year be reestablished in Jesus’ Name! Receive a free spirit – a spirit that is free from offence, bitterness, unforgiveness and pain of the past. Receive it in Jesus’ name, I command!”





“Every unfavourable situation you have faced in the year 2017 has ended with the year! Every unfavourable situation in your business, career, marriage – cease, in the name of Jesus Christ!”





“As you enter the New Year, whatever barrier between you and the Spirit of God – be removed, in the name of Jesus Christ! Whatever wall between you and God – be removed, in the name of Jesus Christ!”

“In the New Year, you are called to God’s kind of lifestyle. I mean, His Divine essence in terms of faithfulness, steadfastness and love. Love your neighbour as yourself.”





