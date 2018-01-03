A driver simply identified as Samson has been arrested for killing his boss and dumping his body in a septic tank at Ekiadokor area of Ovia North East local government area.
Two other suspects were also arrested in connection with the killing.
It was learnt that Samson sold his boss’ vehicle to a herbalist at Ovbiogie village and told his children that their father was kidnapped.
Police source said Samson informed the victim’s children who are based abroad that the supposed kidnappers were demanding for the sum of N2 million.
The source said Samson collected some money from his boss’s children with a promise that their father would be released soon.
The lid blew on Samson when some relatives visited the residence of Samson’s boss and discovered the decomposing body inside a septic tank.
He was arrested by policemen from Ekiadolor Division at a point of collecting the N500,000 balance of the car from the herbalist.
It was learnt that the incident happened two weeks ago.
The policemen said the corpse of the victim has been recovered and the three suspected interrogated.
Police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) said he was yet to get briefings on the incident.
