A protest march by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Monday turned violent after the protesters were tear gassed as they tried to force their way into the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The Shiite members are demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who was detained since 2015.





It was gathered that a Police reinforcement, supported by the Civil Defence, later fired tear gas at the protesters and chased fleeing demonstrators into the neighbouring federal secretariat as they struggled for air.





Some of the protesters have been arrested by the Civil Defense Operatives .





No casualty has been reported so far.