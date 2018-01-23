Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has queried President Muhammadu Buhari over the arrest of BBOG convener, Oby Ezekwesili.

The former Minister of Education was reportedly detained earlier by police on order of President Buhari.





Reacting, SERAP via its official Twitter handle described Ezekwesili's arrest as a mockery of democracy and rule of law.





The group in a series of tweet called on the United Nations human rights to come to their rescue against illegal detention of activists.





The tweet reads, "The reported false imprisonment & detention of @obyezeks & members of @BBOG_Nigeria makes a mockery of @MBuhari's claim that this government is one of change that is governed by the rule of law.





"The authorities should immediately release them & allow them to freely exercise their rights.





“The Nigerian authorities’ targeting of activists shows how far they’re willing to go to silence those who dare to speak truth to power. @UNHumanRights should press the government to release the activists, allow them to do their work freely & to stop illegal detention.”