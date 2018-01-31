For daring to raise an issue of “insecurity in Kano” under Order 42, Senator Hamman Misau representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district was reprimanded by his colleague on Wednesday.

Misau had explained that Kano politics was taking a very dangerous dimension, noting that youths who enjoyed politicians’ patronage now brandish dangerous weapons.





He explained further that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso representing Kano Central Senatorial district was barred from entering Kano by the APC in the state.





Misau also noted that violence broke out in the state on Tuesday during local government campaigns.





Responding, Senator Kabiru Gaya representing Kano South Senatorial district described the situation as a family affair.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, the issue of politics in Kano is a family affair and I don’t think it right for discussion on the floor of the Senate”, Gaya posited.





Senator Jibril Barau, however retorted, warning the Senate to desist from issues that would generate ill feelings and division.





He explained that Senator Kwankwaso’s ban as well as the crisis on Tuesday during local government campaigns was a party matter and should not be discussed by the Senate.





He cautioned Misau to be wary of issues that were not within his powers, while reminding him to go settle his political differences with his state governor.





When asked to express his opinion, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso declined, saying that it was inappropriate for him to do so.









“Mr. President, as a leader, I will not say anything on the issue of my ban.”





Senate President, Bukola Saraki called for restraint and urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure protection of all citizens.









Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has broken his silence on why he shelved his planned visit to Kano.