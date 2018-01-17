A civil society organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that “any efforts by his government to prevent and combat attacks by herdsmen across the country is grounded in the rights of victims of unlawful killings and their families.It’s important to ensure that any policy to tackle the problem is not used as a ploy to undercut the possibilities of meaningful justice and reparation for victims and their families.”The National Assembly yesterday condemned the killings in Benue and other parts of the country, and called on the Federal Government to take decisive action against those behind the killings.In a statement today signed by SERAP deputy director Timothy Adewale the organization said, “So far attempts by the government to address the persistent attacks by herdsmen in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa states and other parts of the country has overlooked the plight of the victims and their families. But it has to be made clear that victims of attacks apparently by herdsmen are entitled to effective remedies regardless of whether they bring their claims against the government in an individual or collective capacity.”The organization said, “It is an imperative demand of justice that the responsibility of the perpetrators of the unlawful killings and destruction of property be clearly established and the rights of the victims and their families sustained to the fullest possible extent. Establishing a trust fund.