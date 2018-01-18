Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has officially put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).Rohr was appointed Super Eagles head Coach in August 2016 and has steered the team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, winning four games and drawing one in a qualifying group that also had Zambia, African champions Cameroon and Algeria. His previous deal will run out in July 2018.He signed the new deal during the announcement of the NFF’s new partnership with Coca Cola in Lagos on Wednesday.Since Rohr took charge of the Super Eagles, he has recorded seven wins, drawn four and lost one game.NFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, explained why Rohr deserved the extension.“He has done a very good job and when someone does a good job, he gets a reward. We are proud to have taken Mr. Rohr on board and we are delighted to be signing this contract extension with him,” Akinwunmi said.