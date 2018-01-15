A former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, has noted that people doing Mortuary business in the state are now making a lot of money due to the poor condition of health facilities in the state.

The former governor decried what he described as “the increasing degree of government imposed poverty and the comatose state of Medicare in the state, which has claimed several lives.”





Ohakim said this while informing his supporters of his renewed governorship ambition, in his Burma Retreat ancestral home, Okohia, Isiala Mbano local council area of Imo State.





He also expressed regrets that the poverty level and poor medical facilities have sadly increased mortality rate and mortuary business.





He said, “Mortuary business is booming in Imo State and this is attributable to increased poverty level and comatose state of the health sector in the state.





Ohakim said he was, “The most experienced to rebuild the state in 2019.”









Ohakim also opined that none of the other contenders for the gubernatorial seat can favourably compare with him in terms of on-the-job experience.





The ex-governor further warned people of the state of “the danger inherent in gambling with new faces”, as the citizenry prepare to march into post-Rochas Okorocha era.





He added, “I ran a very robust administrative model during my four-year tenure as governor. This culminated in the delivery of well thought out, policy driven and people oriented quality projects that are difficult to beat in the annals of Imo State and South East geo-political zone.”