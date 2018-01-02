The All Progressives Congress APC has strongly condemned the gruesome attacks on worshippers ushering in the New Year in Taiwo Isale area of Ilorin, Kwara State and Omoku community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local Government Area of Rivers State, which led to several deaths and maiming.In a statement issued Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC equally condemed “the killing of the Chief of Numana, in Sanga local government area of Kaduna State, Dr. Gambo Makama and his pregnant wife by unknown gunmen on New Year’s Day.”“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and with their friends, families and loved ones. We also condole with the government and people of the affected states.“It is unfortunate that when people were looking forward to the New Year, they were killed and maimed in such gruesome, barbaric and needless manner. There can be no justification for these evil, wicked and callous attacks.“While preliminary reports link the attacks in Kwara and Rivers State respectively to hoodlums and cultists in the reported areas, we call on relevant security agencies to embark on full investigation to unravel the perpetrators and make sure they face the full wrath of the law”, the statement added.