Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, has urged the Federal Government to work hand in hand with the Governors of Rivers, Benue and Taraba States to apprehend and prosecute those behind the recent killings in the three states

Makarfi , who described the crises in the states as unnecessary and avoidable, said government should quickly develop a strategy that would restore full normalcy and security to the states.





In a text message he sent to The Nation on his return from vacation outside the country, the ex-PDP chief said all well-meaning Nigerians should help in fully securing every nook and corner of the country.





He said: “Kindly carry my condolences to the governors and people of Benue, Rivers and Taraba States over the unnecessary and avoidable loss of lives and properties in the respective states.





“I urge the federal government to fully work hand in hand with the respective states to apprehend and prosecute the actions as well as restore full normalcy and security.





“All well- meaning Nigerians should help in fully securing every nook and corner of our country.”