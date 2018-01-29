The State Security Service, SSS, has killed Oluchi Igwedibia, the younger brother of Johnson Igwedibia, the alleged mastermind of the gruesome killing of 17 people on New Year Day in Rivers State.
The Rivers State government confirmed that Oluchi was killed on Sunday at Sabo Iyakpe, Etsako West, Edo State, during a joint operation between the SSS and the Army.
Oluchi was among the 32 cultists declared wanted the Rivers State Security Council because of his alleged involvement in the New Year Day killings in Omoku.
“The Late Oluchi Igwedibia alias Obatosu played a prominent role in the New Year killings by Don Wanny gang in Omoku,” the state government said on Sunday in a statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu.
Mr. Wike commended the SSS and the army for the joint operation, adding that the N20 million the government promised to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the wanted cultists was still in place.
The governor vowed that all those who were involved in the New Year Day killing would be brought to justice.
He pledged that the state government would continue to work with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that Rivers is safe for the people.
