A top source in the agency told NE last night that Babachir, who was removed from office in connection with the alleged contract scam last year, was invited to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja and was detained.“He is being interrogated by a special team raised by the EFCC to probe the matter and he was detained after arriving here at about 11 am this morning,”a source said. The source said the ex-SGF’s interrogation would continue on Thursday after which a decision would be taken in either to grant him administrative bail or not. It will be recalled that Babachir was first suspended last April when the Senate Committee headed by Senator Shehu Sani exposed how he used a firm owned by him to award N200 million contract to himself.Although he claimed to have resigned from the firm after getting the top federal job, the special panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo indicted him, leading to his quiet removal. After he was booted it of office late last year, he was asked to report to the EFCC, which detained him last night.