The remains of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Dahiru Musdapher arrived in Kano on Thursday, where a funeral prayer was held for the repose of his soul.Musdapher died on Tuesday in a London hospital after protracted illness at the age 75.The prayer was led by Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen, at the Palace of the Emir of Kano.The remains was later taken to his hometown, Babura in Jigawa for interment.A Federal Government delegation comprising the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu; Minister of State for Aviation, Alhaji Hadi Sirika; Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, attended the funeral.Others were Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi.The Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris and traditional rulers also attended the funeral prayer.Musdapher survived by a wife, children and grandchildren.