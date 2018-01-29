Some workers at the national assembly created a scene on Monday, after Biodun Olujimi, senator representing Ekiti south, allegedly asked her aide to assault a member of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).
The lawmaker was reportedly irked by the decision of the PASAN member to ride in an elevator with her.
The senator was on her way to the public hearing of the senate committee on petroleum downstream, investigating the N5 trillion subsidy payment to the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC).
Olujimi allegedly ordered her aide to slap the official. The national assembly staff immediately told members of PASAN who were holding a congress on the second floor of the new wing of the senate.
This caused an outrage as his colleagues stormed out of the congress in a bid to attack the lawmaker, who was scuttled to safety by her security guards.
“From today, I will start entering lift with senators. No senator will ever push me out,” a national assembly staff said in anger.
It was learnt that the parliamentary staff were holding the congress to embark on a strike.
Speaking with journalists after the incident, Olujimi vowed to take the matter up with the police.
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757 or you can send an email to aritenicfarms@gmail.com
What man can do woman can do even bitter.ReplyDelete