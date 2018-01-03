President Buhari's only son, Yusuf, who has been on hospital admission, following a bike accident that left him with a broken limb and a head injury, is now in stable condition.





In a statement released earlier today, the president of the Guild of Medical Directors, Prof. Femi Dokun-Babalola, disclosed that Yusuf, after a brain surgery at the Cedarcrest hospital, Abuja, is now in a stable condition.





Guild of Medical Directors is a body of private medical practitioners. The Cedacrest Hospital Abuja, where Yusuf was operated upon and is currently on admission, is a member of the Guild.





The statement reads in part: “We are saddened to hear about the unfortunate accident involving the son of our dear president on a power bike. While we cannot comment on the exact circumstances of the accident, we are happy that the situation is being efficiently handled by Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, one of the top Guild of Medical Directors owned hospitals in Nigeria. It is heartening to note that his condition is now stable after undergoing brain surgery and we hope for a complete recovery from this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Muhammadu Buhari and his family at this time”.





Yusuf and his friend, Bashir Gwandu, were racing with their powerbikes in the Gwarimpa area in Abuja when they had an accident on December 26th.