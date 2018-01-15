Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday assured Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is doing its best to end herders/farmers crises in Nigeria.
The governor gave the assurance while addressing journalists after laying wreath to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna.
According to the governor, “We met with the Minister of Interior, there are very clear plans to curtail these issues, I don’t want to speak about security programmes on radio and television, but I want to assure everyone, the President and other security agencies are doing their best.’’
The governor commended the military for helping to stabilize the country despite challenges being witnessed.
“The Nigerian armed forces have contributed significantly to the development of the country in maintaining unity and integration, and in protecting the lives of citizens and controlling security challenges.
“For this, all of us are grateful to them, they have made great sacrifices and at various forms of crisis, they have stepped in for the sovereignty of the country; we are eternally grateful to them,’’ he said.
