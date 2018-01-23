Reactions trailed Tuesday’s call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari should not contest the 2019 presidential election, with respondents saying Nigeria had become too big for the ailing president.First Republic Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi told newsmen that it was no longer in doubt that Buhari’s policies were favouring a section of the country, which was not good for the unity of the country.He said: “I had consistently said it that Buhari should not run and I therefore align myself with the position of former President Obasanjo. Buhari is imposing his person on Nigeria and this is capable of destroying the country. From the point of view of health, the president can no longer cope with the demands of his high office.”Leader of a coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Anambra State, Chief Chris Azor observed that he president has not been well, adding that he therefore needed to watch his health without the distractions of governance.“He should take the honourable decision by not presenting himself for another election. But he can bring out a younger person who understands the politics of Nigeria to run. This country is too big and Buhari can no longer cope with the demands of the high office. So, I align myself with the view expressed by Obasanjo.” Azor said.A human rights activist, Comrade Obi Ochije said Nigeria needed a president that understood how to tackle the numerous problems facing her.Ochije said: “Obasanjo has aired his personal opinion and it is left for Buhari and his party to decide. But my personal view is that he should not run because he does not care about the problems facing the country. If APC insists on fielding Buhari, other political parties with better candidates will easily take over power from the party in 2019.”A community leader, Mr. Anthony Okafor said Buhari should not run because of his health and age, adding, however, that the problem of Buhari not running was that there would be the likelihood of the North staying in power for another eight years, thereby denying the South East the opportunity to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023.