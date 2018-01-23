The President of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors at the State House, Abuja.Mbasogo, who arrived the Presidential Villa at about 12.30 p.m., was welcomed by his host, Buhari and other government officials.It would be recalled that the Equatorial Guinean’s president had paid similar visit to Buhari at Aso Rock on Feb, 12, 2016.During the visit, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea had discussion on some bilateral agreements between the two countries.Buhari had also visited Equatorial Guinea twice since the inception of his administration in May 29, 2015.Mbasogo, born on June 5, 1942, has been President of Equatorial Guinea since 1979.