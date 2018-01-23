 President Buhari in meeting with Tinubu, Bisi Akande | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
President Muhammadu Buhari is presently in a closed door meeting with the All Progressives Congress Chieftains, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi akande.
 

The meeting holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja was disclosed by the Personal Assistant on New Media to Buhari, Ahmad Bashir.

The reason for the meeting was, however, not disclosed.


This is coming at a time when former president Obasanjo publicly advised President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019. 

