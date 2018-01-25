Six governors are currently in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The governors are Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State (PDP), Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (PDP), Simeon Lalong of Plateau State (APC), Abdulaziz Yari of Kebbi State (APC), Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State (APC) and Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State (APC).The governors came shortly after security Chiefs had finished a meeting with the President that lasted several hours which was also under closed-door at the State House.Security Chiefs normally meet every Monday to brief the President on security situations in the country but surprisingly they had a meeting today (Thursday) but there was no information whether it was an emergency one or as a result of political development in the country.Recall that recently, many governors have been coming to the State House to pledge their support for the re-election of President Buhari in 2019.