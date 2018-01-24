The Presidency has launched a weekly television and radio programme which is aimed at promoting the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration.This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Abiola Olusola, Deputy Director (Media) in the office of the Vice President.The announcement is coming 24 hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo took the present administration to the cleaners with a 13-page letter in which he urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to run for a second term as he had performed below his (Obasanjo’s) expectation.According to the statement from the Presidency, the programme would air on a number of network television and radio stations across the country.The programme is aimed at promoting the giant strides of President Buhari as well as the positive impact he had made in the lives of many Nigerians“Members of the public are invited to watch the programmes on television:Channels TV on Monday – 4:30pmNigerian Television Authority (NTA) Network on Thursday – 6:30pmCore TV news on Saturday – 12:30pmLiberty television on Sunday – 4:30pm“On radio, it will be airing:FRCN network – Monday at 2:30pmRaypower FM – Monday at 3:00pmBauchi Radio – Monday at 1:30pmHeartland FM – Saturday at 10:30 amRainbow FM (Ogun) – Saturday at 8:00amCapital FM – Saturday at 1:30pmLiberty Radio – Sunday at 10:30amChoice FM – Sunday at 6:30pmRivers Radio – Sunday at 9:30pm,” the statement from the Presidency read.