The presidency on Thursday alleged that wife of the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan, Patience could be the one behind militant group, Niger Delta Avengers, NDA.





Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, made the claim while reacting to the demolition of Mrs Jonathan’s property in Abuja and NDA’s immediate threat to resume hostilities.





In a tweet via her social media handle, the presidential aide wondered why the separatist group which has been silent decided to resume hostilities few hours after the property of Mrs Jonathan was demolished.





Onochie wrote: “CO-INCIDENCE?

“A property being developed by Mrs Patience Jonathan WITHOUT the required permit from FCDA was demolished, as is the custom across the world





“Within hours, Niger Delta Avengers threatened to resume hostilities to blow up pipelines





“Who owns the Niger Delta Avengers?”





Recall that the Federal Capital Development Control Department, FCDA, had demolished a property allegedly belonging to the former First Lady, on Tuesday.





The building is situated on Shehu Yar’Adua Way, along Mabushi–Kado–Life Camp Expressway, Abuja.