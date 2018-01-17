The Presidency on Wednesday advised Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria to embrace modern techniques of cattle rearing.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, gave the advice while addressing newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Ojudu said the adoption of modern techniques for rearing of cattle would put an end to the persistent clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the country.





He appealed to both parties to embrace peace and find a lasting solution to the crisis.





According to Ojudu, “I think we need to plan on how to embrace modern, systematic and technological way of rearing cattle in the country.





“The way out of the crisis is not even a short time solution, because the herdsmen need to be enlightened on the modern techniques, but what Nigerians think about is short term solution.





“Perhaps, Nigeria does not even have one third of cows that South Africa has, neither do we have one third of what Brazil has.





“These countries are adopting modern ways of rearing their cattles without infringing on farmlands.





“Nobody, including the president can be happy for the tragic killings by the herdsmen.





“I know the president will be troubled that this ugly incident was happening in the country he so much loved.





“Mr President is a patriot per excellent and a man that is so much passionate about Nigeria and he believes that Nigeria must continue to remain one.”