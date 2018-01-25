A popular Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, aka ‘IGoDie’, has said it was better for President Muhammadu Buhari to leave the stage now that he was being celebrated adding that there was nothing new to conquer.In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 38-year-old echoed the thoughts of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He said Buhari’s political recycling has denied the younger generation their rightful place in Nigeria’s political system.In the lengthy statement titled ‘A clarion call to all traditional leaders, Ex-presidents, diplomatic communities, elder statesmen, professional bodies, entertainers and Nigerian youths,’ IGoDie highlighted the President’s shortcomings and the way forward.He said it was honourable for the president to become an elder statesman at this stage in his life adding that nature has provided the president with an opportunity to live as a hero.He wrote, “Sir,with profound respect to your personality do I write you this letter,Please allow me the privilege to politely take you through some of the best moments of your life as a youth.“I have questioned my fears when I looked back at our history, as a people and the many opportunities that have been denied the youths of my generation.The youths of today are grieving every day because so much has been taken away from them.“They have been denied the right to good life, quality education, freedom, justice, sustainable means of livelihood and above all, the freedom to leadership.“These opportunities were given in the past, remarkably many great Nigerians including your humble self, enjoyed the very best from our great country.How come my generation has been shortchanged and left in dissolution and uncertainty?“We all have our different birth dates, yours was in 1942. You joined the Nigerian Army at the age of 19 in 1961.Just three years in military service, Nigerian government sent you and a few others to commonwealth military academy training at Aldershot in England, between 1962- 1963.“A testimony of how government cared and protected the youths at that time.At 22 years you were already the platoon commander of the second infantry Battalion.Thereafter, at the age of 25years, you were the among the few soldiers that were involved in the counter-coup of 1966, which included your colleagues in service, Abacha 23 years, IBB 25 years and the oldest was Danjuma 28 years and a host of others.“At youthful age, In 1975, at 33 years, you were already the Governor of North Eastern States.While in 1976 at 34 years, you were appointed as the minister of petroleum. Meanwhile, two years later, in 1979, I was born into this world.”