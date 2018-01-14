The police in Lagos have dismissed two Sergeants and a Corporal attached to Amukoko Division for reckless use of firearms.Sergeants Saturday Osaseri (25759), Segun Okun (359075) and Corporal Adekunle Oluwarotimi (496833) were dismissed after an orderly room trial convicted of breaching the Nigeria Police’ rules of engagement.According to police spokesman, Chike Oti, a Superintendent (SP), the dismissed Non-commissioned Officers (NCOs) committed the offence on January 11, at about 9:30pm at Ifelodun Street, Amukoko.Oti said they disproportionately responded with bullets fired from their weapons at some youths alleged to have hurled stones, sticks and bottles at them.He said the actions of the dismissed NCOs led to the death of one of the youths, while another was injured.Oti said: “They were arrested, detained and tried immediately on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi. The guilty verdict was passed on them by the adjudicating officer who considered that the officers did not appreciate the situation critically and ought not to have applied maximum force on the unruly youths.a“The officers would be charged to court next week, while a duplicate copy of the casefile would be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.“Sequel to the above occurrence, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders and DPOs in the state to warn their men against misapplication of force. He further warned that officers must abide by the Rules of Engagement (ROE) as stipulated in Force Order 237.”