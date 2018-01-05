Six herdsmen have, Friday, been arraigned before Magistrate, Isaac Ajim at the Chief Magistrate Court 1 sitting in Makurdi by the Benue State Police for their alleged involvement in the killing of 19 farmers in Akor village of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.Recall that over 20 persons, including a pregnant woman were butchered on January 2, 2018, in a fresh attack carried out by the herdsmen.Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state had equally confirmed the killings, while condemning it.Many Nigerians had and still condemns the killings and have called on the security agencies to bring the culprits to book.President Muhammadu Buhari had, yesterday, while condemning the attack, ordered that the culprits be fished out and brought to book.The Benue State University Teaching Hospital had received those injured during the attack, who are now receiving treatment at the hospital.The hospital also, reportedly, received 11 bodies and nine injured victims out of which three died while being treated.Meanwhile, another Fulani herdsman who allegedly violated the Open Grazing Prohibition Law is also being arraigned before the same magistrate.The suspect, Ibrahim Adamu, was arrested by the police on December 28, 2017, while he was grazing openly with about 70 cows along Naka road in Makurdi.