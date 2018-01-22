Popular Yoruba actor, Owolabi Ajasa, the producer of Owu Funfun who completed his Higher National Diploma course from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta last year, has begun his NYSC.

The actor got many talking moments ago when he shared a photo of himself in camp with other youths who are currently observing their National Youths Service in Kogi state.





Not many were in the know that the actor had returned to school but it is indeed very emotional seeing the actor push himself further academically but a lot of people are of the opinion that the actor is way above 30 years of age which is the maximum age for prospective corp members.





Well, the actor took to social media to thank God for giving him the opportunity to achieve what he has always planned for which finally came to pass.

“Tank God… I achieved My aim.. Glory be to God.. Kogi NYSC orientation camp.”