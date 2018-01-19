Some members of the Northern Governors Forum, on Friday arrived Benue State to condole with people of the state over the killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

The forum led by its Chairman and Governor of Borno State, kashim Shettima were received by the State Governor, Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, the state capital.





The delegation also have the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and the deputy Governor of Osun State, Mrs Grace Tomori.





President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad made the disclosure via his Twitter handle.





Ahmad wrote: Benue Attacks: “Kashim Shettima, Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, @KashimSM alongside Govs. Nasir @elrufai, Abubakar Badaru, Simon Lalong, & the Dep. Gov. of Osun State, Mrs. Grace Tomori are in Makurdi to condole & show solidarity with Gov. Samuel Ortom & the good people of Benue State.”



















