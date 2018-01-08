Following the Fulani herdsmen attack in Benue State, a helicopter belonging to the Nigeria Police Force has arrived Anyiin, Logo local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the helicopter was accompanied by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, both state and Nassarawa State Commissioners of Police respectively.





The team was welcomed by brother to the former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, Dr Terkura Suswam and the Logo local Chairman, Hon. Nyajo.





Speaking, Suswam promised that the community will cooperate with the team by providing useful information.





Recall that in the past few weeks, some part of the state have been under the siege of murderous Fulani herdsmen.





The State Governor, Samuel Ortom had confirmed that at least 20 people were killed after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked communities in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state few weeks ago.





On Wednesday last week, aggrieved youths in their hundreds embarked on a peaceful protest calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to “act now or resign.”





Details later…