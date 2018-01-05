 PHOTOS: D’banj conferred with chieftaincy title in Imo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
D’banj has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Imo state.
The iconic singer on Friday became the Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowol autonomous community in Imo.

Franklin Spice, general manager of DKM Media, shared on Instagram pictures of the ceremony where D’banj bagged the title.


“I was there to witness this Greatness beyond border, tribe, tongue or language. Congratulations @iambangalee The ‘Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowol Autonomous Community in Imo State. More feathers to your cap Osinawata buru ogaranya 1 of Igboland,” he wrote.

