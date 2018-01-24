 PHOTOS: Buhari's Minister begins his 2019 campaign for the President, rocks campaign cap to FEC meeting | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Photos: Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, begins his 2019 campaign for President Buhari, rocks campaign cap to FEC meeting today

Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, rocked his ''Buhari/Osinbajo 2019'' campaign cap to the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Buhari today, January 24th.

  1. Chai! Oh God have mercy on your people, just look at this Olodo man! idiot, Nigeria is really a shithole, tell me his achievement since last four years as Minister? infact, oohhhhh, Revolution! Revolution!! is the only answer

  2. God punish Devil , who will vote for the grand patron of the fulani cowboy

