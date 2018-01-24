Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, rocked his ''Buhari/Osinbajo 2019'' campaign cap to the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Buhari today, January 24th.
Home » Latest News in Nigeria » PHOTOS: Buhari's Minister begins his 2019 campaign for the President, rocks campaign cap to FEC meeting
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Chai! Oh God have mercy on your people, just look at this Olodo man! idiot, Nigeria is really a shithole, tell me his achievement since last four years as Minister? infact, oohhhhh, Revolution! Revolution!! is the only answerReplyDelete
God punish Devil , who will vote for the grand patron of the fulani cowboyReplyDelete